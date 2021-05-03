Witness appeal after fatal Dorset crash

Police investigating a fatal road traffic crash in North Dorset on Saturday evening are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.Officers received a report of a single vehicle collision on the B3081 Shaftesbury Road between Shaftesbury and Gillingham, near to the Port Regis School at around 08:15pmThe collision involved a silver Audi A6 estate and a 23-year-old female passenger of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.A 28-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were both taken to Salisbury District Hospital with serious injuries.All three occupants are from the local area.

Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died at this extremely difficult time. We are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision. Police Constable Leanne Steedman, Dorset Police