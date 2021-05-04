Baby beavers released into new home at Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Two baby beavers have been released into their new woodland home at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

Barbara and Twiggy had been staying at the sanctuary's beaver nursery - a wild haven which took years to create.

The baby beavers - who were named by the public - were welcomed into the sanctuary in March.

They settled in so well that the team felt confident they were ready to be released into their 'forever home'.

Barbara at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

A huge section of the sanctuary's woodland has been prepared for the beavers, providing all of the elements the animals need to live a happy and healthy life.

Beavers are known as a ‘keystone species’ due to the impact their natural behaviour has on our landscape and wildlife.

The animals are known to slow the flow of rivers and streams by damming waterways. This water then floods an area, creating new wetland and attracting wildlife, providing a home and water source for many species.

The sanctuary team are now planning research projects to understand more about beaver behaviour in the wild, and how they impact the environment they inhabit. It is thought their presence may even help to combat climate change.

This baby boy will also be released into the wild when he's ready. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Jana Sirova, General Manager at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary said: “It has been very bitter sweet to see Barbara and Twiggy released into their wild forever home.

"We cannot wait to see the changes they make to the creek and surrounding woodland. I really hope people will love spending time in our Secret Creek area watching out for signs of activity and learning all about these incredible animals.”

The sanctuary also welcomed a baby boy beaver to their nursery. They say he will be released into the woodlands with Barbara and Twiggy when he is ready.

