A cricket match in Cornwall was abandoned after an umpire was allegedly physically assaulted by a player.

The incident happened following a dispute over a decision during a game between Launceston and Menheniot-Looe in Division 2 East on Saturday.

The umpire, understood to be a member of the Menheniot-Looe team who were batting at the time, was left with minor injuries and the match was abandoned.

Police attended the ground and took statements from those involved.

The match took place at Launceston Cricket Club Credit: Launceston CC/Facebook

A spokesman for the Cornwall Cricket League said: “The Cornwall Cricket League can confirm that a match between Launceston and Menheniot-Looe on Saturday 1 May was abandoned after an umpire had been allegedly assaulted by a player.

"The matter has been reported to the police and is also the subject of a league investigation. No further comment can be made at this stage."

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating reports of verbal abuse and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Launceston Cricket Club, at around 4pm, on Saturday 1 May. Enquiries are ongoing."