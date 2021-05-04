Cornwall cricket umpire allegedly assaulted by player after row over decision
A cricket match in Cornwall was abandoned after an umpire was allegedly physically assaulted by a player.
The incident happened following a dispute over a decision during a game between Launceston and Menheniot-Looe in Division 2 East on Saturday.
The umpire, understood to be a member of the Menheniot-Looe team who were batting at the time, was left with minor injuries and the match was abandoned.
Police attended the ground and took statements from those involved.
A spokesman for the Cornwall Cricket League said: “The Cornwall Cricket League can confirm that a match between Launceston and Menheniot-Looe on Saturday 1 May was abandoned after an umpire had been allegedly assaulted by a player.
"The matter has been reported to the police and is also the subject of a league investigation. No further comment can be made at this stage."
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating reports of verbal abuse and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Launceston Cricket Club, at around 4pm, on Saturday 1 May. Enquiries are ongoing."