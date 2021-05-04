‘Large fire’ breaks out at old school building in South Gloucestershire

Tuesday May 4, 2021, 8:36 AM

A “large fire” broke out in an old school building in South Gloucestershire in the early hours of this morning (May 4).

At least twelve fire crews attended the incident, which is located in Tower Road North in Warmley.

In a statement, Digitech Studio School - which is located nearby - said it will remain closed today.

"There has been a fire at the Grange," the statement read.

"Police have instructed us to close the school today. Apologies for any inconvenience. Work to be set on Show my Homework."

On Facebook, school principal Lis Jolley said the school did not suffer any damage and should reopen tomorrow.

Firefighters from Bristol city centre, Kingswood, Southmead and Nailsea were called to the blaze.

Avon and Somerset Police also attended and temporarily closed the road.

"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene," the force posted on Twitter.

The fire is believed to have started around 12.30am.

Residents on social media reported seeing smoke coming from one of the school’s buildings at 1.15am.

Updates to follow.

Read more: