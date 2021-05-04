Meet the miniature pony that's the same height as a daffodil
One of the smallest foals ever has been born at the Miniature Pony Centre in Devon.
The two-week-old pony, which is barley taller than a daffodil, is a mix between a spotted pony and a miniature spotted stallion.
It was born last month and stands just at 18 inches tall.
It is currently nameless with the center running a competition to name him.
Joanna Ginsberg, from the center, said: "He has a real personality.
"He's very bold and very sure of himself, he's absolutely full of energy and already getting a bit cheeky.
"He'll be a heartbreaker for sure. We don't have a name yet but we're thinking it might be Oreo."
