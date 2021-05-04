A man who murdered a 20-year-old outside of a pub in Cornwall before leaving him to bleed out in front of his friends has died in prison.

Carl Smythe stabbed Damien Bendelow six times in the Cattle Market car park in Liskeard following an altercation between the pair.

Damien was taken to Derriford Hospital but died soon after the incident.

Smythe was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison in August last year.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed 46-year-old Smythe died in prison today (Tuesday 4 May).

In a short statement, an MoJ spokesperson said: “HMP Manchester prisoner Carl Smythe died in prison on 4 May. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”

The MoJ says it is not able to give anymore information regarding the circumstances of Smythe's death.

HM Prison Manchester is a high-security men's prison.

Both Smythe and Damien had been out in the White Horse pub on the night of the murder. They became involved in a fight after Smythe punched Damien following a verbal exchange.

Damien Bendelow was fatally stabbed last year. Credit: Facebook

Smythe struck two women as he was bundled out of the pub. He went home before arming himself and tracking down Damien.

Smythe, formerly of Varley Lane in Liskeard, was due to serve a minimum of 21 years before being eligible for parole.

At the time of the sentencing, Judge Simon Carr described the crime as a "senseless murder of a young man" over "some petty sense of grievance”.

