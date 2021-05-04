play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video footage shows the moment a burst sewer pipe sent raw sewage into an estuary in Cornwall.

The video, captured by the Big Green Surf School, showed brown sewage spilling into the Gannel Estuary near Crantock on 30 April.

The clip sparked an angry response from social media and a warning from Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), which is a marine conservation charity.

In a statement, SAS said: “We can't let this keep happening. We need tough laws and proper enforcement to stop scenes like this being repeated up and down the country.”

The sewage came from a burst pipe. Credit: Big Green Surf School

Teams from South West Water “worked around the clock” over the bank holiday weekend to repair the burst pipe.

A spokesperson for SWW said a decision had now been made to replace the pipe in order to protect the area.

“A big thanks to our teams who worked around the clock to repair the burst,” the spokesperson said.

South West Water says the pipe will need replacing. Credit: South West Water

“They worked the through day and night safely and quickly to make sure the community could enjoy the beach this bank holiday weekend.

“We are now planning to replace this old sewer to make sure this lovely area is protected.”

