Arrest after dog 'kicked' and police officer left with head injury

A police officer had to be treated in hospital for a head injury after a disturbance in south Bristol where members of the public were reportedly assaulted and a dog kicked.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in the St Anne’s and Brislington areas of Bristol on the afternoon of Sunday 2 May.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police were called to a report of a man committing assaults on members of the public and also a dog, which was kicked, at around 3pm in the Salisbury Road area. No one was seriously injured.

"Further information from the public resulted in officers attending Wick Road a short time later.

"While trying to detain a suspect, two PCSOs were assaulted, with one suffering a head injury which required hospital treatment. The other PCSO suffered minor injuries. A third officer was also assaulted after being spat at. Members of the public came to the officers’ aid during the incident."

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. He was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act and taken into the care of the mental health services.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, who has not yet spoken with the police.

Anyone who may be able to help should call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221094919.

