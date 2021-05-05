Police have confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Bristol student Olisa Odukwe.

The 20-year-old went missing on Saturday 1 May. He was last seen at his address in the Redland area of Bristol.

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 4 May), police divers located and recovered the body of a man in Bristol Harbour, near Narrow Quay.

"While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we have updated the family of missing 20-year-old Bristol student Olisa Odukwe. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious."

The University of Bristol men's football team, who Olisa played for, issued a tribute overnight.

Olisa was described by his teammates as "a kind, gentle and funny character who brought a smile to the face of whoever he was with".

The University of Bristol has offered support to students and staff affected.