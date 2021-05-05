A dad from Cornwall had to have three limbs amputated after what he thought was flu turned out to be sepsis.

Jay Phillipps, from Truro, had both his lower legs and a hand removed while fighting for his life.

The 39-year-old contracted sepsis in November last year. Sepsis happens when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage tissues and organs.

Hours after he was admitted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Jay was placed in an induced coma and placed on life support.

Jay (right) contracted sepsis in November last year. Credit: BPM Media

His wife Lisa Stacey-Phillipps said: “On the 17 November, 2020 our lives changed forever.

“My fit and healthy 39-year-old husband Jay had been at home for a few days suffering from what seemed to be flu.

"By Tuesday evening, he worsened and had a rash so we called 999. By 10am the following morning Jay was in an induced coma, on life support with multiple organ failure.

He was in septic shock and even with the maximum amount of drugs, his blood pressure just wasn't rising. This led to him sustaining considerable damage to his limbs. Lisa, Jay's wife

Jay was later transferred to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London for life-saving heart surgery, before returning to Treliske.

He was then sent to Salisbury Hospital, where doctors amputated his lower legs and operated on his arm.

"Soon he will begin his long and hard journey of rehabilitation,” Lisa added.

Jay and his wife Lisa. Credit: BPM Media

“Jay will understandably require some help in the future and some adaptations to our home to help him be independent.

“A wet room, stairlift, wheelchair and prosthetics, amongst other things.

"We as a family would be so grateful for any help along the way and thank you so much for your support."

The family have raised £15,000 of a £20,000 target.

To donate, click here.

