Five people will compete for the role of Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner this year.

The candidates include two former police officers that are standing against each other as independents.One of them is current incumbent Martin Surl who has been in the position for nine years.

Martin Surl - Independent candidate

Martin Surl has been Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner for nine years. Credit: ITV News

The Independent Candidate has been behind big projects like the Sabrina Centre-a training unit with a theatre where new recruits have their graduation days.

Some have argued his big building projects are expensive - he says they are a necessity and testament to his vision.

"We've had success since I've been commissioner," he said.

"We were the fourteenth lowest crime rate per 100,000 in the country when I took office.

"We are now up to fifth in the country that's a good news story but there is so much to do.

"And I'm independent, truly independent. And I don't want party politics taking control of Gloucestershire Police it's as simple as that."

Chris Nelson - Conservative candidate

Chris Nelson served in the military for more than 30 years and says he knows what it's like to protect the public. Credit: ITV News

The conservative challenger, Chris Nelson was once in the army. Now in politics, he's set his sights on the PCC Role.

"I've been in the military for 30 years, served in a war and the streets of Northern Ireland so I know what it's like to protect the public and keep the public safe," he told ITV News.

"I know what it's like to serve as an officer on operational matters 24/7. I know what that culture is all about.

"I'm also a politician which I think is absolutely essential in the role of commissioner."

Simon O'Rourke - Labour candidate

Simon O'Rourke believes the role should be more representational. Credit: ITV News

The labour candidate for the position has argued the PCC should stay out of operational policing.

"This is a representational role rather than a driving role," he said.

"It's important that it's the link between people who are being policed and the people doing the policing. It's important that there is a relationship with the Chief Constable, but the position is a critical friend, not somebody who continually nit-picks. "

Chris Coleman - Liberal Democrat candidate

Chris Coleman has been a solicitor working within the local criminal justice system for around 15 years. Credit: ITV News

Chris Coleman has been a solicitor working within the local criminal justice system for around 15 years.

"I'm best placed to know what's going well but also what's going badly - and there are a number of things I want to put right," he added.

"I don't think the victims of crime in this county get a fair deal. Many wait for months if not years for justice and that's of those cases that are properly investigated.

"I want to change that."

Adrian Stratton - Independent Candidate

Adrian Stratton is a former officer and he believes the force needs changing. Credit: ITV News

Adrian Stratton, like current incumbent Martin Surl, is a former police officer. He says the force needs changing.

"One of the biggest problems is just the general contact with the police.

"I think all the candidates agree that the 101 system for non-emergencies or email systems that they have here isn't working and hasn't worked for a considerable length of time.

"We've got to look at what is actually going wrong."

