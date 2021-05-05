Missing girl, 14, from Gloucester found

A missing 14-year-old girl from Gloucester has been found safe and well.

The teenager was last seen at 10.30pm on Tuesday 4 May.

It is believed that she left her address overnight and she was reported missing on the morning of Wednesday 5 May, when her parents noticed she was no longer at home.

On the afternoon of Wednesday 5 May, Gloucestershire Police said: "We are pleased to update that 14-year-old who was reported missing from #Gloucester has now been located safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate her!"