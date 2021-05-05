Tributes paid to girl, 15, who died in M5 incident
The family of a teenager who died at the scene of an incident on the M5 have paid tribute to her.
Police attended a collision on the M5 near Bristol on Tuesday 4 May after receiving reports a person had fallen from a bridge and been struck by a vehicle.
Charlotte Hill, 15, died at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Her family said: “Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Hill was a loving daughter and sister, greatly loved by all her family and friends.
“She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.”
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers."
Where to get help if you're struggling
If you or someone you know needs help you can contact the following organisations:
Samaritans on 116 123 24 hours a day or email them at jo@samaritans.org in confidence
Gambling with lives on 07732 958 306 or via email at info@gamblingwithlives.org
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy 0800 58 58 58
PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults on 0800 068 4141