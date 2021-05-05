Tributes paid to girl, 15, who died in M5 incident

The family of a teenager who died at the scene of an incident on the M5 have paid tribute to her.

Police attended a collision on the M5 near Bristol on Tuesday 4 May after receiving reports a person had fallen from a bridge and been struck by a vehicle.

Charlotte Hill, 15, died at the scene. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her family said: “Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Hill was a loving daughter and sister, greatly loved by all her family and friends.

“She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.”

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers."

Where to get help if you're struggling

If you or someone you know needs help you can contact the following organisations: