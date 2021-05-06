New home needed for Great Dane 'dumped' in park

An animal rescue charity in the Cotswolds is on the hunt to find a new home for a dog who was found abandoned in a park.

Arthur, a Great Dane cross, was severely underweight and struggling to walk.

The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home took him in later launching a public appeal for donations to help cover his substantial medical costs.

The centre has since been overwhelmed with the response and now thanks to the treatment Arthur is a lot better and is ready for a new home.

Arthur before he received treatment. Credit: RSPCA

"Certainly for me, I've never seen a dog in such bad condition when they were first rescued, community fundraiser," Hayley Medlock told ITV News.

"He was very poorly, very weak and there was nothing but skin and bones really. So it took a lot to get him a bit stronger.

"He gained a bit of weight and that was the glimmer of hope that he wanted to get better and continue to live."

The donations the home received have helped Arthur recover well from several infected pressure wounds, likely caused by lying on hard surfaces for long periods of time.

Arthur's recovery from his ordeal is going well. Credit: ITV News

The Great Dane is now well enough to be rehomed on a permanent basis with someone that will be able to take care of him.

"Ideally we would like someone local to the centre so we can continue to work with them and help him get better," Hayley added.

Arthur will be taking part in 5k may. Credit: ITV news

"He will need daily medication so it'll [need to be] someone happy to administer medication as well. He may be able to go with a dog but it really depends on how they would be able to behave with Arthur.

"He can be quite nervous with people so it would take a couple of meets at the centre. He just needs a bit of trust and build a bond with someone."

In the meantime, Arthur will be keeping himself busy by taking part in 5k May.

A just giving page has been set up for people to donate as he walks around the centre to help raise awareness for himself in a bid to find a new home. And to raise money for the centre.

