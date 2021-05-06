Devon and Cornwall Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing woman from the Torbay area.

Helen Bonstow has not been seen since she left her place of work in St Marychurch, Torquay, at lunchtime on Wednesday 5 May.

The 43-year-old has been described as a white female, around 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with long, dark hair.

Police have said Helen may have been wearing a black top and skirt and a navy-coloured puffer jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Helen or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 998 of 05/05/2021.

