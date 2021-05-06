Police growing 'increasingly concerned' over missing woman from Torbay
Devon and Cornwall Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing woman from the Torbay area.
Helen Bonstow has not been seen since she left her place of work in St Marychurch, Torquay, at lunchtime on Wednesday 5 May.
The 43-year-old has been described as a white female, around 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with long, dark hair.
Police have said Helen may have been wearing a black top and skirt and a navy-coloured puffer jacket.
Anyone who may have seen Helen or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 998 of 05/05/2021.
Read more:
Arrest after dog 'kicked' and police officer left with head injury
Police officers injured and two people arrested after Bristol Kill the Bill protest
Man jailed after armed robberies at McDonald's and Miss Millies in Yate