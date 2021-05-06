Witnesses are being sought after a man and woman allegedly punched a dog walker in the face and the stomach while trying to steal her pet in Swindon.

Police say a man and woman approached the victim in a field near Cricklade Road, known as the Vinnie, at around 6pm on Friday 30 April but failed in their attempts to take her dog.

The woman is described as white, of skinny build, approximately 5ft6ins tall with long brown hair with blonde streaks.

She was wearing dark blue jeans, a black summer jacket and had a purple piercing in the middle of her nose. She also spoke with a London accent.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft10ins tall with short, brown, messy hair and a mixture of a brown and ginger, medium-length beard.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black hoodie, spoke with a thick London accent and had tattoos on his knuckles which looked like writing.

We take this type of crime incredibly seriously and fortunately the victim wasn’t seriously hurt and the dog wasn’t taken but it would have been an incredibly traumatic ordeal for them. PC Colin French

PC Colin French of Wiltshire Police said: “We are looking for anyone who may have witnessed this or potentially saw anyone matching the descriptions which were given in the area.

“If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting crime number 54210040943.

“While we don’t want people to panic or worry unnecessarily, please be vigilant and mindful when walking your dog and please report any attempted thefts to police so we can investigate.”

