A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and a large knife seized after officers were called to an incident in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police officers were carrying out patrols in the Walcot area on Monday 3 May when, at around 5.45pm, they were called to a disorder in Burghley Close.

Upon arrival officers saw a group of around four to five teenage boys, who all ran off when approached.

After a chase on foot three of them were stopped, two aged 13 and one aged 14.

A large knife was located in the waistband of one of the boy’s trousers and seized by police.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place.

He has since been referred to the Youth Restorative Intervention panel - which has an emphasis on restorative justice engagement and intervention, to decide the most appropriate course of action.

Inspector Ben Huggins, from the Swindon Community Policing Team, said: “This highlights the importance of our ongoing proactive patrols out in our communities.

“These officers were able to respond swiftly to this report of a disorder and stop three of the teenagers, not only making an arrest but seizing a dangerous weapon and getting it off our streets.

“Our recent Operation Sceptre work highlighted the importance of having a community-led approach on tackling knife crime and youth violence.

“We know that there are some young people, especially in Swindon, who feel they need to carry a weapon for protection or who may feel pressured into carrying a weapon. I would urge all parents and carers to speak to their children and make sure you know who they are associating with and what they are doing.

“We all need to work together to protect our young people.”

If you have concerns about someone you know carrying a knife then please call Wiltshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

