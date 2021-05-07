Planning is underway for Bristol International Balloon Fiesta to take place this year.

People are being asked to register their interest for tickets as organisers hope the event can take place on or around 12-15 August.

Organisers say they have been encouraged the fiesta will be able to go ahead after a number of social test events took place over the bank holiday weekend.

They say they are working on "a variety of options for the event" in line with Step 4 of the government roadmap.

Balloonist registration, trader applications and the opportunity for the public to register their interest in the event will open on Friday 7 May.

The fiesta generates up to £15 million for the city and wider region. Credit: ITV News

The festival is massive for the city normally generating £15million for the city and region.

Last year's spectacle was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, although there was an early morning 'Fiesta Flypast' to enjoy, as well as a live-streamed Virtual Nightglow.

In a statement organisers added: "Inclusivity is at the forefront of our minds and so we will continue to develop our plans to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy our balloons safely.

"As new research and guidance is completed, we are working on a variety of options for the event, in line with step four of the government roadmap

"We want to do everything we can to help the recovery of the ecosystem of businesses around the event and produce a show that is distinctly Bristol for our residents and visitors.

"We’re looking forward to putting Bristol on the global stage once again, and creating a spectacle in the skies this summer."

The public will be able to to register their interest in the event to be sent advance announcements of plans from today. Credit: ITV News

How to register for a ticket?

To register your interest in the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2021, head to the Balloon Fiesta's website .

