A woman from South Gloucestershire says hundreds of people are suffering because they were given bowel mesh implants.

Paula Goss experienced a number of complications after receiving a rectopexy mesh. She was given the implant after experiencing pain and discomfort following a hysterectomy, but rather than make her feel better, she began to have even more problems.

It was later removed but at the time was told that was not the case. It was not until she saw a private consultant that her suspicions were confirmed.

She is now campaigning to make sure more people get the support and treatment they need.

Paula in hospital. Credit: Paula Goss

"It wasn't until you actually hear it from somebody that it confirms what you already know but you do need that confirmation from somebody," she told ITV News.

She's been reaching out to others who might have been affected by the use of rectopexy mesh and has now formed a group in a bid to raise awareness of its misuse and stop it.

Paula added: "Your family is lovely and your friends are lovely-they are supportive but they are not living it the same as you. It's only somebody in that same situation with that same implant that can support you and you can support them."

Chloe Thurston was given mesh when she was just 15-years-old. Credit: ITV News

The Rectopexy mesh victims and support group help those who have received vaginal, bowel and hernia mesh.

The group includes Chloe Thurston from Corsham. She was given the mesh in 2013 when she was just fifteen years old. "Seeing everyone stories that are so relatable in some ways has been such a support because I don't feel like I'm on my own," she said.

There are still so many people out there that don't know about this surgery and don't understand the complications that will come of it. Chloe Thurston

"Because like myself we are made to believe from surgeons that its okay to have it done-it will make us better. But actually it seems to be far from the truth in my case and thousands of other people's."

Tony Dixon, the surgeon responsible for Paula's procedure, was dismissed by North Bristol NHS Trust following an investigation by them into his use of the mesh at Southmead Hospital.

A further investigation by the General Medical Council is also underway. In a statement, Deputy Medical Director Tim Whittlestone said ''I am so sorry to our patients who have been affected by this case and for any distress they may have suffered - it was completely unacceptable and we have taken action to ensure it doesn't happen again. "Some patients affected need complex and highly specialist investigation and treatments. In the UK some centres have emerged to offer those assessments and we continue to offer referral to services when we believe it could benefit those individuals."

