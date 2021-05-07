Two pedestrians were injured when a motorcyclist was forced to take evasive action and collided with them.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses - and dashcam footage - after the collision left two pedestrians with injuries.

The incident took place at around 7.20pm on Monday 26 April along Greenbank Road in Hanham.

Police say a black vehicle is believed to have been driving in a way which forced a motorcyclist to take evasive action.

The motorbike then collided with a man and a woman on the pavement. Both were taken to hospital but have now been released. The motorcyclist also sustained cuts and bruises.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact call PC 4371 Pike on 101.

