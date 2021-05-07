Police officer caught drink-driving by his colleagues

A police officer has been banned from driving after being caught drink-driving by his fellow officers.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer has been banned for 17 months after driving while over the limit.

PC James Hayward, 20, from Kingston St Mary, pleaded guilty to driving a privately-owned vehicle on March 12 when over the legal alcohol limit.

He was stopped by officers near Taunton and a roadside breath test revealed he was over the limit.

Hayward was handed a 17-month driving disqualification, fined £197 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge at Exeter Magistrates Court on Tuesday 4 May.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset police said: "Misconduct proceedings against PC Hayward are progressing.

"A hearing into whether his actions amount to gross misconduct is due to be heard on Wednesday, May 12."

