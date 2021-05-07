People across the West Country went to the polls on Thursday to vote for who they want to represent them in local politics.

It is the largest set of local elections to take place for decades, with people voting for councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioner candidates.

Results will come in slowly, starting from Friday lunchtime and trickling through during the weekend.

There are plenty of seats in play across the region and politicians are nervously hoping their party has made gains this time round.

We will update the following article as key results come in.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner

Results expected on the afternoon of Friday 7 May.

Cornwall Council

Results expected on the afternoon of Friday 7 May.

Devon County Council

Conservative HOLD.

Exeter City Council

Results expected on the afternoon of Friday 7 May.

Gloucestershire County Council

Results expected on the afternoon of Friday 7 May.

Plymouth City Council

Results expected on the afternoon of Friday 7 May.

Swindon Borough Council

Conservative HOLD.

Gloucester City Council

Results expected on Saturday 8 May.

Stroud District Council

Results expected on Saturday 8 May.

West of England Metro Mayor

Results expected on Saturday 8 May.

Wiltshire Council

Results expected on Saturday 8 May.

Bristol City Council

Results expected on Sunday 9 May.

Mayor of Bristol

Results expected on Sunday 9 May.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

Results expected Monday 10 May.

Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner

Results expected Monday 10 May.

Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Results expected Monday 10 May.