Bristol Mayoral election results: Labour's Marvin Rees wins

Voters in Bristol have once again chosen Marvin Rees to serve as the city's mayor.

The Labour candidate made history when he was elected to office almost five years ago, becoming the first mayor of a major European city from black African descent.

Now, in the third-ever mayoral elections in the city, he has once again been chosen to serve the city as mayor. Scroll down for the results in full.

Tonight's count also made history as it became the first mayoral race in the UK with a Green candidate making it to second place.

Sandy Hore-Ruthven beat both the Conservative and the Liberal Democrat candidates to the final stage of the race when he came second in the first choice votes.

What is the mayor of Bristol responsible for?

The Mayor of Bristol is the most powerful person in local government, with a budget of nearly £400 million to spend on local issues.

Issues the mayor has authority over include setting the cost of council tax (within restrictions set by government), public transport, infrastructure of roads, council housing and social care.

What has Mr Rees pledged to do?

During his campaign, he pledged to build 2,000 homes a year with 1,000 affordable and council homes. He also said he would bring more buses on to key routes and provide free travel students and apprentices.

Other focuses of his campaign were bringing jobs and investment into the city and doubling trees, grow food across the city and invest in clean energy

Second Round Results:

Labour, Marvin Rees - 59,276

Green, Sandy Hore-Ruthven - 45,663

Read more: