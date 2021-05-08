Cornwall Council is being held by a political majority for the first time in the history of the unitary authority.

The Conservative Party gained four seats for a total of 47, pushing them over the required 44 to take overall control of the council.

Most of the blue gains came from seats previously held by Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors who lost 35 wards between them.

Celebrations are rumbling through the Conservative Party, with newly elected councillors calling the news "fantastic".

Karen Glasson, elected into the Probus & St Erme ward says: "A Conservative Council now will put an end to some of the longstanding problems that have been in Cornwall Council."

Despite the majority, Julian German, an Independent and the leader of the council heading into the election, says it will continue to work "collaboratively" to put the needs of Cornwall first.

He told ITV News: "The council will all work together, pull together collaboratively as we have done previously... I hope that those promises that have been made by the Government and the Conservative group come to fruition and we see all that funding come into Cornwall that we so desperately need."

The share of seats across Cornwall Council following the election:

It comes as the Conservatives tighten their grip across the West Country, and though the party didn't achieve a majority in Plymouth it did knock Labour out of enough wards to lose them control of the council.

Veteran Labour councillors were booted out of seats they had held since the 90s - with big hitters including deputy council leader Pete Smith, Lord Mayor Chris Mavin and deputy Lord Mayor Darren Winter all losing out to their Conservative counterparts.

Without a majority in Plymouth however, the new cohort of Tory councillors will need support from their Independent colleagues.

Council leader Tudor Evans, Labour, says he is "gutted" with the result but it is now time to listen to what the public want from the party.

He said: "It is clear messages have been sent to us today. My job now is to hear those, listen to them, but more importantly act on them."