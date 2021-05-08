ITV Weather forecast for South West England

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch the latest West Country weather forecast with Kate Haskell

SATURDAY

A mild night. Rain returns to the west by early evening, heaviest over high ground. Lighter downpours over eastern areas overnight. Remaining windy, but risks of gales slowly reduce. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

SUNDAY

Winds remain strong, especially in the west. Early light rain and drizzle clears eastwards during the morning, with sunny spells and a few showers for the afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.