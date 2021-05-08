Teenager arrested after man stabbed in Bristol

A man is being treated in hospital today (May 8) after he was stabbed in an attack in Bristol last night.

Avon and Somerset police were called to a disturbance on the High Street in Staple Hill at 10:10 pm last night, Friday, May 7

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s who had sustained a stab wound. An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was found injured in Staple Hill last night,".

"Officers and paramedics found a man, in his 20s, who had sustained a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray. He is in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing and police remain at the scene."

"We’d ask anyone with information about what happened to contact police on 101 giving reference number 5221099787. Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111," he added.

