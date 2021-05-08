During the course of the past year a lot of people have been walking all over the West Country as a way of improving their mental and physical health and now Exmoor National Park has published a series of short walks for people to enjoy across the region.

The parks hopes the new walks can introduce people to parts of the moor they might not be familiar with, and tempt some walkers to Exmoor for the first time.

Here are 10 of the incredible walks that you can do in Exmoor's National Park.

There are plenty of different routes for walkers to take over the moors.

Doone Valley - Distance 7.8km

The walk follows the valley of a small river known as Badgworthy Water, through fields, woodland and eventually moorland to the deserted medieval village of Badgworthy. This area is known as Doone Country after the novel Lorna Doone which was set in this part of Exmoor. This is the longest of the walks.

Dunkery Beacon - Distance 3.9km

The route starts from the car park next to the bridge at the bottom of Dunkery Hill and takes you on a triangular route up to the summit of Exmoor’s highest point with its stunning views in all directions and the chance to spot wildlife including our famous red deer.

The Exmoor National Park is hoping that more people will visit the area for the first time.

Dunster Village - Distance 2.2km

The route starts from Dunster Steep car park next to the Dunster National Park Centre. From here it takes you past the castle and along to Gallox bridge. You then twist your way back through the village passing beautiful and historically interesting buildings.

Haddon Hill - Distance 2.3kmThe route starts from Haddon Hill car park. From here you head west up the hill to the trig point (the concrete marker at the top of the hill), from the trig point you head down to the south and then back towards the car park.

Heddon's Mouth - Distance 3.6km

The route starts from the National Trust car park near The Hunter’s Inn and takes you along the River Heddon, through woodland to the sea, seen between England’s highest cliffs. The walk is perfect for families as it passes a wild play area and it is generally accessible for rugged buggies and off-road mobility vehicles.

Horner Woods - Distance 5.4km

The route starts from the National Trust car park, takes you along the eastern side of Horner Water, then crosses the stream and takes you up to a viewpoint over the wooded valley. This is a stunning woodland walk, a bit longer than some of our other short walks, but it is an adventure not to be missed.

Exmoor National Park's Doone Valley walk is the longest, taking around two and a half hours to complete.

Lynmouth and Watersmeet - Distance 5.9km

The route starts from Lynmouth, where there are several car parks, then takes you up beside the East Lyn, crossing the river just over half way. At Watersmeet House the inviting National Trust shop and café offers a well earned break and cream tea, then head back down the dramatic river gorge.

Porlock Marsh - Distance 5.8km

The route starts from Porlock and takes you along the boardwalk, showing you the strange and haunting landscape of Porlock Marsh with great views out to sea. It then takes you past the picturesque village of Bossington (you can opt to start the walk from here) and back through farmland to Porlock.

Simonsbath and Wheal Eliza - Distance 3.8km

The route starts at the car park in Simonsbath and takes you along the beautiful upland valley of the River Barle to the mysterious Wheal Eliza. It’s a “there-and-back” walk, so you return on the same route.

Tarr Steps - Distance 3.5km

This circuit crosses the River Barle on the famous clapper bridge Tarr Steps and follows the banks of the Barle through woodland and meadows, designated as a National Nature Reserve.

