Devon playing field bans dogs off lead after spate of fouling

Dog walkers in Devon will now have to keep their pets on a lead while in a village playing field after a new rule was introduced.

According to the Tipton St John's playing field committee, the rule was brought in on May 1, as per a previous warning.

However, it did add that it will review the impact of the new rule over the next few weeks, particularly as lockdown eases and the pressure on the field hopefully reduces.

The playing field committee's decision was welcomed by some but others had their reservations.

One wrote: "Good sound decision. Can only hope the farmer who owns the field on the other side of the road can make a similar decision. I counted 15 piles of dog mess before the first river bend."

Some residents of Tipton St John aren't convinced dog leads will solve the dog fouling problem. Credit: Devon Live

However, another said: "I’m pretty sure dogs can poo whether or not they’re on a lead. The cause of the problem is a lack of awareness, education, or care on the part of the owners.

"The cause of the problem has not been addressed, the symptom has, and rather ineffectively. This request to keep dogs on leads fixes a different problem, which does not exist here, so is unlikely to have much effect."

Read more: