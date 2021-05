Police have posted an image online after a post van flipped on a lane near Newton Abbot in Devon. The vehicle ended up wedged in a verge with two wheels off the ground.

Devon and Cornwall's Roads Policing Team said "It went a tad wrong in Ideford this afternoon".

Police say nobody was injured and the postal worker had finished their rounds. They called it "A lesson to slow down in the wet weather and take care".

