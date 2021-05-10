The University of Bristol is planning to use third-party debt collectors to recover unpaid rent from students.

The university says STA International will be used from May 17, which will be the first time a UK university has used a third-party to pursue private debt collection.

The company, which specialises in debt collection, will take a 10 per cent cut of the total arrears.

Some students have refused to pay their rent as they have had limited access to university facilities because of the pandemic and feel the money they owe the institution is not justified.

Students held a rent strike in January 2021.

Rent Strike Bristol, who earlier in the academic year led what is thought to be the largest ever rent strike on a UK campus, has vowed to "fight the decision".

The group said: "Bristol University already has a poor reputation with handling mental health crises amongst students, which is especially prevalent in this year's student population.

Rent Strike Bristol, who led what is thought to be the largest ever rent strike on a UK campus, will fight the university's decision Credit: ITV West Country

"Many are already struggling to pay due to financial issues, exacerbated by the high cost of housing in Bristol and the lack of easy to find work due to the pandemic.

"Debt collectors harassing these students would only add to this issue."

First-year Anya claimed the decision shows the university is not paying attention to its students' needs.

She believes those involved in the decision-making process are "publicly declaring that they are not interested in reaching common ground with their students, and would much rather pressure us into submission by granting money to external companies."

The university says it does not make a profit from student rent or accommodation fees.

In response, a University of Bristol spokesperson said the wellbeing of its students remained a "top priority".

"We do not make a profit from student rent and all accommodation fees are used for operating, maintaining and improving our halls of residence," the spokesperson said.

"This includes 24/7 pastoral and wellbeing support.

"Recognising the impact the pandemic has had, we have offered students rebates which are the equivalent of a 25% reduction in rent over the duration of their tenancy.

The university has announced that student 'welllbeing remains our top priority' Credit: ITV West Country

"We believe this to be one of the most significant rebates across the university sector and it is significantly more than students living in private rented accommodation have received.

"The overall package of additional Covid-related support for students in halls up to the end of March will total over £16.5million.

"We have regularly reminded students what support is available and have encouraged them to get in touch if they’re having any financial difficulties.

"Payment dates and the debt collection procedure are outlined in their tenancy contract.

"Our hardship funds are uncapped and available to all students, regardless of landlord, during this challenging period.

"We know that this has been a difficult year for students and their wellbeing remains our top priority.

"Our mental health and financial services are on hand to support all students – and we continue to urge anyone in need to get in touch as soon as possible."

