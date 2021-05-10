Heartbroken Cornwall family offering 'no questions asked' £10k reward for safe return of missing puppy
A family from Cornwall is offering a "no questions asked" reward of £10,000 for anyone who can find a puppy that has been missing for more than a month.
Daisy, an eight-month-old Dachshund, was last seen in Saltash on Good Friday (2 April).
She was being looked after at a friend's house when a door was accidentally left open and she escaped.
Now, in a desperate attempt to be reunited with their beloved pet, her desperate owners are promising a £10,000 reward to anyone who can return their puppy.
"Please if you see anyone with a new puppy and think it could be Daisy, please get in touch with confidence," said the owner's daughter, Katie Billing.
"£10k is waiting.... no questions asked. We need her home. HELP #FINDDAISY. PLEASE IF ANYONE KNOWS ANYTHING.... Reward waiting!"
In several posts on Facebook, the family said Daisy was last seen on Lander Road in the Saltmill area of the town on Friday 2 April.
They claim she was spotted being picked up on the A38.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact owner Sarah on 07969193615.
