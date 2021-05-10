A family from Cornwall is offering a "no questions asked" reward of £10,000 for anyone who can find a puppy that has been missing for more than a month.

Daisy, an eight-month-old Dachshund, was last seen in Saltash on Good Friday (2 April).

She was being looked after at a friend's house when a door was accidentally left open and she escaped.

Now, in a desperate attempt to be reunited with their beloved pet, her desperate owners are promising a £10,000 reward to anyone who can return their puppy.

"Please if you see anyone with a new puppy and think it could be Daisy, please get in touch with confidence," said the owner's daughter, Katie Billing.

"£10k is waiting.... no questions asked. We need her home. HELP #FINDDAISY. PLEASE IF ANYONE KNOWS ANYTHING.... Reward waiting!"

The family is offering a reward of £10,000. Credit: Family picture

In several posts on Facebook, the family said Daisy was last seen on Lander Road in the Saltmill area of the town on Friday 2 April.

They claim she was spotted being picked up on the A38.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact owner Sarah on 07969193615.

Read more: