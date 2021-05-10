play-icon Created with Sketch.

Listen to a recording of the 999 call made by a member of the public who witnessed the attack (credit: Avon and Somerset Police).

A man has been jailed for seven years after attacking his ex-wife with a hammer in Bristol.

Alec Butt hid behind bins and waited for his ex-partner Anna to leave work before attacking her in December 2019.

The 71-year-old pushed her up against a wall and used a hammer and screwdriver to injure her head, arms, and hands.

The unprovoked attack was witnessed by a passer-by, who immediately called 999 and described what was happening.

Alec Butt denied he was responsible for the attack, but was found guilty by jurors. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Butt fled the scene but was arrested 90 minutes later near Cribbs Causeway.

He denied being responsible for the attack - despite overwhelming police evidence - but was found guilty following a trial at Bristol Crown Court in March.

He was jailed for seven years and nine months by the judge, who dismissed his claims of acting in self-defence.

‘I was absolutely terrified’

In a personal statement which was read out in court, Anna said she feared Butt would kill her during the attack.

Anna suffered injuries to her head, face and hands. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“I was absolutely terrified,” she said.

“Throughout the attack, despite my constant attempts to fight back and disarm my attacker, I was thinking that I was going to die in that car park.

“I distinctly remember during the incident that I kept seeing my children’s faces before my eyes and also my parents’.

“When I realised that it was Alec, when I pulled his hood down, it confirmed what I already knew; I had been married to Alec for 18 years and I had real fears that he would do something like this.”

The hammer and screwdriver used in the attack. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

While her physical scars have now healed, Anna outlined the emotional toll the incident has had on her and her family.

“There are days where my anxiety is so high that I can’t face leaving the house,” she said.

“I would like to thank the help and everlasting support of my friends and family whose faith and support in me and my children has been so appreciated – those who stayed true to me when I was in huge emotional turmoil was a tower of strength.

“I would encourage anyone suffering domestic abuse to reach out to the police for help. They will support you and you are not alone.”

'You will be believed'

PC Nina Foster, of Avon and Somerset Police, said she hoped the “courage” shown by Anna would encourage other domestic abuse victims to come forward.

“We hope today’s result and the bravery shown by Anna encourages other victims to contact police or to seek support from a trusted friend or relative,” PC Foster said.

“You will be believed and we can help make you safe.”

Domestic abuse can be reported on 101, or 999 if it is an emergency.

If you call and do not feel it is safe to speak, dial 55 and the operator will transfer your call to the police.

If you are a victim, or know someone you suspect is, for advice and support visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org

