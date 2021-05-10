'Lifeline' Torbay bus service reinstated

A Torbay bus service described as a 'lifeline' for elderly residents has been reinstated two years after it was suspended.

The 65 was originally scrapped as the operator could no longer fund it, but it will now return after a subsidy from the local authority.

The service will run from Torquay town centre to the Willows on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Councillor Steve Darling, Leader of Torbay Council, said:

"We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome route 65 back to the streets of Torquay, as well as seeing the continuation of the other services at risk.

"Bus services are a lifeline for many residents and the funding we have allocated will allow them to keep providing such a vital service."

You can find the full timetable for the 65 service on the local authority's website.

