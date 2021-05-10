Superyacht costing £650,000-a-week spotted off Cornwall coast

A superyacht that costs £650,000 to charter for a week has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

The Cloudbreak yacht, which is 75 metres long, was seen in Falmouth Harbour heading towards Carrick Roads.

The boat has its own gym, six guest bedrooms and an observation desk to enjoy. There is also a large wellness centre on board.

The main cabin has two balconies, one enclosed and one open as well as an observation deck and a winter garden.

According to The Cloudbreak's website, it was officially launched in 2016 and largely operates in Northern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

If you chose to charter the yacht, it would cost around €750,000 - though you would have a crew of 22 at your disposal.

