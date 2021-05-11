Alison Hernandez has retained her role as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The Conservative candidate was re-elected after receiving almost 250,000 votes - increasing her majority to 65.2%, up on the 51.1% she won with in 2016.

In her victory speech on Monday (10 May), Hernandez said she wants Devon and Cornwall to have the lowest crime rate in the country.

One of her first priorities, she added, is to ensure up to 500 more police officers are seen on the streets of the force area over the next year.

"We've got to get those officers out on the streets that we are in the middle of recruiting," she said.

"We've got at least 317 that are recruited at the moment, of those 498, and we want to get them out on foot patrol, visible on our streets. Our communities need to see that investment on the streets where they live."

Speaking after the count, Hernandez also outlined her ambition to re-open police stations.

Tiverton is next on the list, she confirmed, but added there are "a few stations in Cornwall" that people "are keen to see re-opened again".

"We'll be looking at Penzance particularly," Hernandez said.

The incumbent PCC secured her re-election in a second round of voting, after coming close to a first round victory with 49.97% of the votes.

She was up against Labour's Gareth Derrick, Liberal Democrat Brian Blake, and the Green Party's Stuart Jackson.

