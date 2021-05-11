CCTV shows police outside Gloucester cafe after Fred West 'discovery'

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch: Police set up forensic tent outside cafe linked to Fred West 'discovery'

CCTV footage obtained by ITV News West Country shows the moment police sealed off a cafe in Gloucester at the centre of a new Fred West investigation.

The clip shows officers setting up a forensic tent outside The Clean Plate Cafe in Southgate Street, where new evidence has emerged suggesting a body may be buried inside.

Gloucestershire Police say the discovery - described as “significant” - may be linked to the disappearance of Mary Bastholm.

The 15-year-old was reported missing in 1968, and her disappearance was later linked to serial killer West.

Mary Bastholm was reported missing in January 1968. Credit: PA

Barber Tim Sysum, who captured the CCTV from his premises, said police arrived last week.

“Well, at first, we didn’t know what it was,” he said. “They were coming up in plain cars and then police cars since Friday.

“They were here 24/7. If I looked on the camera from outside in the middle of the night, they were still there and I thought it was rather strange.

“The lads were trying to find out what was happening and they obviously wouldn’t say and then, course, it all took off today.”

Barber Tim Sysum said police arrived last week.

Documentary crews filming at the cafe, which is linked to Ms Bastholm, made the discovery last week.

They informed Gloucestershire Police, who have since sealed off the site while searches are carried out.

Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden said the discovery could be a “significant development” in the case.

“On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence in the case of Mary Bastholm, however further detailed assessments will take place over the following few days to determine the extent of excavation needed.”

