Cornwall's St Michael's Mount needs someone to live in its castle

An opportunity has arisen for one lucky to person to live and work on one of Cornwall's most iconic visitor attractions.

The team at St Michael's Mount want someone to live on the island and work in its medieval castle.

St Michael's Mount is a tidal island in the bay Marazion in Cornwall and is one of the region's biggest tourist hotspots.

You can get to the island by boat or via a man-made causeway that is passable between mid and low-tide.

There are around 30 people living on St Michael's Mount, and now the team is looking for someone else to join them.

What are the requirements for the role?

To live in the castle and be responsible for the safety and security of the castle and its contents.

Day to day responsibility for the practical operations within the castle.

To assist the St Aubyn family in both the private and public areas of the castle.

Supervise the Facilities Team across the island.

To occupy the allocated accommodation (at least 5 nights a week) and be available for security and emergency cover where applicable.

To undertake some heavy cleaning duties, furniture moving and picture hanging.

To report general maintenance where required on a daily basis.

The successful applicant will be given a two or three-bedroom house to stay in, which will have views from the south side of the castle.

The island is usually visited by around 350,000 people every year, but this number has reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the application website, the team said: "We are looking for someone who is excited to further build on their experience and make the most of all learning opportunities.

"You will be able to demonstrate the highest levels of discretion, be compassionate with a tactful demeanour and have a strong motivation to be based in West Cornwall."

