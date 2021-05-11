Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis leads Somerset Day celebrations

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Today is Somerset Day and people are celebrating everything they love about the West Country county.

It is traditionally held on 11 May, which is thought to be the date King Alfred the Great defeated the Danes in the 878 Battle of Edington.

Much of King Alfred's story is set in Somerset, and while the exact dates of his campaign are not exactly known, his victory culminated at the beginning of May.

Somerset Day is also marked as a time to enjoy everything associated with the county - like cheese, cider, and, of course, the Wurzels.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis credited the county for giving him the chance to create the world-famous music event.

Eavis said Glastonbury Festival would not have become the festival it did if it wasn't for Somerset.

"I couldn’t have done it anywhere else in the world, anywhere else in the country even. But for me, Somerset made it happen," he said.

"It gave me a chance to make it happen. We started it fifty years ago and look how it’s grown - thanks to Somerset that is.

I couldn’t have done it anywhere else. I wouldn’t have got away with it. I got away with it and I’m so incredibly grateful for the opportunity. "I’m grateful to Somerset for giving me the permission and the freedom to put my show on, and look where it went. A worldwide, global phenomenon. Eavis on Glastonbury's Somerset roots

Mr Eavis is proudly displaying the yellow and red flag of Somerset today along with people from across the county.

While most of the traditional celebrations were cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, people were urged to "turn Somerset into a sea of Somerset flags" and decorate buildings, schools, village flagpoles and gardens with the distinctive colours.

Eavis' flag flying high over his farm in Somerset.

A mini-market planned for today (11 May) in Taunton also had to be called off due to the bad weather forecast.

"It’s incredibly prosperous, incredibly healthy and it’s a fantastic place to live," added Eavis.

"I’ve been here all my life - and I’m...I’m not going to tell you how old I am - but I’ve been here a long time and it’s the best place to be.

"Somerset is something to be proud of and I love it to bits."

