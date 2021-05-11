Gloucester cafe sealed off after ‘significant discovery’ linked to Fred West

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video from the scene in Gloucester (credit: BPM Media)

Police have sealed off a cafe in Gloucester after new evidence suggested a body linked to killer Fred West may be buried inside.

Officers will be based at The Clean Plate Cafe in Southgate Street for a “number of weeks” while searches are carried out.

It comes after a production company filming a documentary at the building - which has been linked to the disappearance of Mary Bastholm - said they had found possible evidence suggesting a body had been buried on site.

Ms Bastholm was just 15-years-old when she was reported missing in January 1968, and her disappearance has been previously linked to serial killer West.

Mary Bastholm was reported missing in January 1968. Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden said the discovery could be a “significant development” in the case.

"This could be a significant development on a case which has gained a lot of public interest over the years,” he said.

On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence in the case of Mary Bastholm, however further detailed assessments will take place over the following few days to determine the extent of excavation needed. Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden

"First and foremost our thoughts are with Mary’s family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"This news may understandably alarm those who work near to the premises, as well as those in the wider Gloucester community and beyond.

"The Constabulary has always said any fresh evidence would be reviewed. This has happened and a focussed and proportionate investigation will now take place.”

West committed at least twelve murders between 1967 and 1987 in Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

Anyone who has any new information relating to the disappearance of Mary Bastholm can report this to Gloucestershire Constabulary here.

Read more: