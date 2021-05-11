Police have released new images of people they want to identity after a protest in Bristol saw a police station vandalised, fireworks thrown and emergency vehicles set on fire.

The latest pictures are part of what Avon and Somerset Police said could be one of the largest investigations in the force's history.

Several police officers were injured after the city's first Kill The Bill demonstration on Sunday 21 March, which turned from a peaceful march into violent disorder.

Police have already identified some of the people in their online gallery.

In a statement, the force said: "The new images are of people who were already in the gallery and relate to Person CV and Person DP.

"If you recognise anyone in this gallery, please contact us on 101 providing the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people."

You can view the full gallery here.

