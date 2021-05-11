The student running the Cornwall coastline in memory of his sister

A student from Cornwall is running 100km around the Cornwall coastline in memory of his sister.

Toby Benson, 18, will be running from Land's End to the Lizard Peninsula and back in a single day to raise money for Marie Curie Hampstead Hospice in memory of his sibling Torie who died from cervical cancer ten years ago.

He had said that he was aiming to complete the mammoth challenge within 12 hours.

Toby started training for this run shortly after Christmas and has raised around £9,000. He has set himself a target of £13,000 - the approximate cost of running the entire hospice for one day.

A statement on his fundraiser page explains why he decided to take on the challenge:

"Torie spent the last five months of her life in the Marie Curie Hospice, Hampstead under the loving care of its incredible team of nurses, doctors, support staff and volunteers. It is a remarkable, truly inspiring place that provides the most extraordinary end of life care to patients.

"It will undoubtedly be the most physically, mentally draining challenge I have ever attempted but I am determined to complete it in Torie’s memory.

"There are many good causes out there but for me, my family but most importantly the many future patients who will need its care, Marie Curie will always be close to our hearts."

Marie Curie says it "wishes Toby Good Luck with his challenge" and thanked him and his family for their fantastic support.

You can find more information on Toby's fundraiser page.

READ MORE: