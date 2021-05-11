Traffic delays on major Bristol road after car flips

Traffic delays were reported on a main road into Bristol after a car flipped onto its side.

Emergency services including police, fire and paramedics were called to the A4 Portway after the crash happened at around 8.45am.

Just the one vehicle was involved, but queues quickly formed in both directions while the passengers were checked over for any injuries.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, the occupants were “safe and well”.

“There's traffic disruption on the Portway [in] Bristol, after a single vehicle collision,” the force tweeted.

“It was called in at about 8.45am today (May 11) and police, fire and ambulance crews attended to make sure the vehicle and its occupants were safe.

“Officers remain on the scene pending recovery.”

An image of the overturned car was posted by firefighters from Bedminster Fire Station, who described the incident as a “minor accident”.

The latest traffic reports suggest the vehicle has now been cleared and congestion is starting to ease.

