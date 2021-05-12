Billionaire banker's £650k-a-week superyacht arrives in Plymouth

Wednesday May 12, 2021, 11:04 AM

Watch: Russian billionaire's superyacht in Plymouth (credit: BPM Media).

A superyacht owned by a Russian billionaire banker has arrived in Plymouth after it was spotted off the coast of Cornwall.

The Cloudbreak yacht, which is 75 metres long and costs more than £650,000-a-week to charter, has been pictured in Plymouth Sound.

It was first spotted in Falmouth Harbour on Sunday (9 May).

Owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov, the luxurious vessel boasts six staterooms, a helipad and a pool.

The superyacht comes with balconies, a gym, watersports equipment and even an observation tower. Credit: BPM Media

It also comes with six guest cabins, a "huge wellness centre", several balconies and a "winter garden" on the bridge deck.

It even has an "eagle's nest" observation tower.

SuperYachtsMonaco describes her as “the ideal luxury yacht for modern explorers", adding "she's equipped for epic adventures in the most remote destinations!”

Launched in 2016, she sleeps 12 and operates in Northern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The yacht costs £650,000-a-week to charter. Credit: BPM Media

Charter customers have no fewer than 22 crew at their service.

Staff can deliver a selection of beauty treatments, massage, acupuncture or personal training sessions.

Cloudbreak also comes with an “extensive selection of water toys” - including jetskis, kayaks and surfing gear.

Named after a famous surfing reef in the South Pacific, it was built by the German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen in 2016.

It is available to rent for £671,887 per week.

