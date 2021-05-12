Bristol oak tree saved from the chop in council U-turn

Watch: Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees confirms trees will be saved.

A 100-year-old oak tree in Bristol has been saved from the chop.

Experts from Bristol City Council had previously recommended the tree, situated in Ashley Down Road, be felled after it caused subsidence to a nearby property.

This prompted a campaign by residents, who fought to save the tree - and even scaled it in February to prevent the felling from taking place.

Activists occupied the oak tree to prevent it being felled. Credit: STADO

Now, in an apparent council U-turn, the Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees says the tree will not be felled.

In a video update on his Facebook page, he said the oak will be protected as part of the council's climate emergency policy.

'Lungs of Bristol'

"Trees like this one make up the lungs of Bristol," he said. "They contribute to shading in our streets and support our city and the ecology and nature.

Activists fought to save the tree from the chop. Credit: STADO

"We've been working with experts behind the scenes and we have found a way to protect the home without felling the tree.

"We believe the tree can be saved and the home can be saved as well."

Parts of the tree's canopy will be removed and some areas will be pollarded to support it.

Read more: