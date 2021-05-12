Bristol teenager missing after leaving home ten days ago

A teenager from Bristol is missing after leaving his home ten days ago.

Police are appealing for information in their search for 16-year-old Myguel.

Myguel left his home in Hanham on Sunday 2 May. He was reportedly spotted nearby on 7 May.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have issued a description of the teenager.

It reads: "Have you seen Myguel, 16-years-old, who was last seen at home in Hanham at lunchtime on Sunday 2 May?

"The last reported sighting was nearby on Friday 7 May.

"He is 5'6", slim and has short brown hair.

"He was wearing a grey tracksuit, red trainers and had a black Nike bag".

The police are asking the public to call 999 with the reference 5221095039 if they have any information.