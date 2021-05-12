Calls to reduce 30mph speed limit outside Devon deaf school

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Claire Manning’s signed report

Students at a school in Devon are calling for the speed limit on a road outside to be reduced amid safety concerns.

Pupils at The Deaf Academy in Exmouth believe the current speed limit of 30mph in Douglas Avenue is dangerous.

They want it reduced to 20mph to make the school entrance safer for students, many of whom are deaf or have multi-sensory impairments.

Mark Stocks, who is the Assistant Principal for Inclusion and Partnership, has backed calls for a speed reduction.

Staff members at the academy, including Mark Stocks (pictured) want as many restrictions on traffic as possible Credit: ITV West Country

"I would love to see as many speed restrictions as possible whether that be speed bumps, zebra crossings, whether it was even reduced down to 10 miles per hour," he said.

"It is a very busy road as you can see today with all these cars going across, we are a place of education first of all and I think that needs to be recognised."

The school, which boasts a modern, £10million campus, first opened its doors in September last year.

Student Chloe Stutt says she thinks the school is being treated differently to others, where 20mph speed limits are already in force.

Douglas Avenue runs perpendicular to the entrance of the Deaf Academy and has a tight bend along with a 30 mph limit Credit: ITV West Country

"If they've got it at other schools, why can't we?" Chloe asked.

"We are all the same human beings, it doesn't matter if we are deaf or hard of hearing. It doesn't matter - we should be equal and treated the same."

In a statement, Devon County Council said it is working with the school to make its entrance safer.

"We are working with the Deaf Academy and have introduced school warning signs on the approaches to the Academy," an authority spokesperson explained.

Read more: