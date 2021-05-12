Cornwall tourism boss warns of 'volatile' bookings this summer

The Chief Executive of Visit Cornwall says holiday bookings will be "volatile" over the coming months.

Malcolm Bell says there is a new culture of 'spread booking' which means people are booking two holidays, one in Cornwall and one abroad.

He says many people will have paid deposits for accommodation but will have been given a 30 day cancellation policy. Therefore when travel frees up abroad, holidaymakers have the option to cancel at the last minute.

With lockdown restrictions easing from 17 May, visitor accommodation providers are able to reopen.

Popular holiday destinations, like Newquay, are set to get extremely busy. Many places in Cornwall are already fully booked for July and August.

Francesca Reed who runs Unique Homestays says, whilst bookings are doing exceptionally well, she has also had to deal with spread booking.

There have definitely been a few incidences where we've had guests cancel because they've managed to get their overseas holiday. They double booked themselves. In those instances, we have managed to resell those dates. Francesca Reed, Unique Homestays

Malcolm Bell has previously spoken out about wanting to boost winter tourism in Cornwall instead.

He hopes to improve the Duchy's tourism sector by making it more sustainable.

