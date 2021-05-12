A giant sinkhole has opened up on a busy A-road in Dorset.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area after the hole appeared at the side of the A35 near Dorchester.

Highways England closed the westbound-side of the road between Troytown and Stinsford on 11 May to carry out "urgent repairs", and the road remains closed today (12 May).

The sinkhole measures around two metres wide and appeared on the road surface of the dual-carriageway. Credit: BPM Media

In an update to drivers, Highways England posted on Twitter: "The A35 westbound between Puddletown and Stinsford remains closed due to a sinkhole in the carriageway.

"Engineers will be on site today for their investigations and to make plans for the repairs. The road will be closed throughout the day and a local diversion is in place.

"So far, no injuries or vehicle damage has been reported as a result of the sinkhole."

Read more: