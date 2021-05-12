Five people are in hospital with serious injuries after they were involved in a crash near Newton Abbot.

It happened on the southbound carriageway of the A380 at Mamhead Cross on Tuesday 11 May.

The incident involved a maroon Peugeot 207, in which all five people were inside.

They were taken to hospitals in Torbay, Plymouth and Exeter for treatment.

The road was partially closed while police carried out forensic work and the car was recovered.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time and saw the vehicle prior to the incident, as well as motorists with relevant dashcam footage.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 997, 11/5/21."

