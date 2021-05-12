G7 Cornwall: Major road closures announced ahead of June summit

A number of major roads in Cornwall will be closed this summer to accommodate the G7 summit.

Details of the closures and diversions were announced by local authorities ahead of the event in June.

World leaders including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for key talks in Carbis Bay between June 11 and 13.

US President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend this summer's G7 summit in June. Credit: PA

To ensure the safety and security of those attending, certain roads in St Ives, Carbis Bay, Falmouth and Newquay will shut.

Devon and Cornwall Police has shared details of the closures as part of a wider campaign to inform residents of possible disruption.

The road closures include:

In the St Ives and Carbis Bay area, the A3074 (St Ives Road) will be closed to all traffic from 9am on Thursday, June 10 until 11.59pm on Sunday, June 13. Security barriers and fencing will be installed from June 4 and there will be some initial short-term disruption, but full closure is not planned until 9am on June 10. The Old Coach Road via Halsetown will be used to provide access to St Ives and delays are expected.

In St Ives, local amenities will largely remain open and all beaches other than Carbis Bay will be accessible.

St Ives town centre and harbour will be open. In Carbis Bay, the section of the South West Coast Path which runs through the Carbis Bay Hotel will be closed with a temporary diversion in place.

In Falmouth, where the Maritime Museum at Event Square will be used as the media centre for the G7 Summit, both Grove Place and Maritime car parks will be closed between May 27 and June 19. Campbeltown Way will be closed to traffic between May 27 and June 19. The car park in Church Street will be closed for pay and display from June 10 to 13.

Around Cornwall Airport Newquay, there will be a number of road closures and parking restriction orders in place around the airport for the duration of the event, beginning at 6pm on June 9 and ending on 11.59pm on June 13.

Some restricted areas in St Ives and Falmouth will require residents and business workers to provide two forms of current identification linked to their home or business address in order to gain access in vehicles to those homes or businesses. These might be a council tax bill, utility bill, bank statement (within the last three months) or driving licence.

Businesses within the perimeter and in the immediate vicinity of Cornwall Newquay Airport will be contacted shortly by the Cabinet Office with specific identification requirement instructions.

Any delivery driver or service provider seeking entry to restricted areas will need to provide proof of manifest / order confirmation to the address that they are seeking to access along with their personal company ID. The same principle in terms of suitable documentation and ID will need to be presented by any care workers or similar (e.g. charity volunteers who are providing support to residents within the community).

Pedestrian access will be restricted in areas of the immediate vicinity of key areas and people will be subject to security checks. Only residents will be allowed access to these areas.

Further security arrangements are still being finalised, but details will be shared as soon as possible.

A number of roads near Cornwall Newquay Airport will be closed during the three-day summit.

Superintendent Jo Hall, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Our local policing teams and council community link officers have been working together to engage with communities in St Ives, Falmouth and Newquay since the announcement of the event.

“This campaign aims to further inform and reassure communities about the impact of the event in the local areas and the temporary changes they can expect.

We are working hard to minimise the impact of the Summit on local communities and we are engaging regularly with residents and other partners in the affected areas. We would encourage residents to speak to their local police officers about any concerns they might have. Supt Jo Hall, Devon and Cornwall Police

“There will be a certain level of disruption caused by the restrictions and closures, but we hope that people will understand that these are essential to ensure a safe and secure event for delegates and the wider community.”

A dedicated G7 Summit website - which you can find here - has been created to provide up-to-the-minute information so that people can stay informed.

Read more: